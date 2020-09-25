UrduPoint.com
DRC Carries Out Anti Mosquito Spray In 637 Villages

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:55 PM

The District Response Committee (DRC), apart from anti-mosquito spray for prevention from malaria and dengue fever in 30 union councils, would launch an awareness campaign to safeguard masses from the diseases

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The District Response Committee (DRC), apart from anti-mosquito spray for prevention from malaria and dengue fever in 30 union councils, would launch an awareness campaign to safeguard masses from the diseases. Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Junaid Hameed Samo, here on Friday while chairing a meeting of District Response Committee (DRC) formed for the prevention from dengue and malaria, said that owing to the situation of malaria, dengue and other diseases in the district Shaheed Benazirabad, the district administration was adopting safety steps to save the public from the diseases.He instructed to prepare a schedule of anti mosquito spray in towns and villages where it was not carried out and submit the same to Anti Malaria Program of Health Department so that spray, medicines and machines could be provided by Anti Malaria Program for those areas.Samo asked municipal and town officials to make arrangements for disposal of accumulated water from their areas and also spray anti dengue medicine over storage of clean water.

He also instructed the owners of vehicle puncture shops and under construction buildings to cover tyres and storage and carry out anti mosquito sprays.

Briefing the meeting, Secretary District Response Committee and Focal Person for Dengue and Malaria Dr. Muhammad Umer Jamali said that anti Malaria and Dengue spray was conducted in 637 villages of 30 Union Councils till Sept 22, 2020 while for the elimination of eggs and larva of mosquitoes, spray was conducted in 30 villages.He further said that so far no person was diagnosed Dengue patient in the district while 33 persons were diagnosed Dengue patients previous years belonging to this district but residing at Karachi and Hyderabad.He said that Dengue Ward was being established at the Peoples Medical University Hospital while the program is being prepared to create awareness for prevention from Dengue at schools, colleges and house to house through lady health workers.

