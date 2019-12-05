UrduPoint.com
DRC Committees To Be Setup For Dispute Resolutions: DPO Khyber

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

The newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) of Khyber District, Muhammad Iqbal on Thursday said Dispute Resolution Councils (DRC) having representation of tribal elders would be setup to resolve dispute according to tribal tradition

Khyber, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) of Khyber District, Muhammad Iqbal on Thursday said Dispute Resolution Councils (DRC) having representation of tribal elders would be setup to resolve dispute according to tribal tradition.

He was addressing a gathering of tribal elders and personnel of police, Khasadar and Levise force during his visit to to Landi Kotal tehsil.

He said all problems will be resolved according to the tribal traditions through DRC committees led by local tribal people.

Prominent tribal leaders Malik Darya Khan Afridi, Malik Abdul Razzaq Afridi, Malik Khalid Khan Afrdi were present on the occasion and briefed the District Police Officer, Mohammad Iqbal about the prevailing law and order situation in the area and the problems being faced by the Khasadar Force and Levies Force.

District Police Officer said that due to efforts and sacrifices of the Levise, Khasadar forces and tribesmen peace has retuned to the area.

He said that entire country and nation acknowledge unprecedented sacrifices rendered by tribal people for the restoration of normalcy in the newly merged districts and rest of the country.

He said that after the merger of erstwhile FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the new system of policing has been introduced.

"No one will be abused in this new system. All modern facilities, weapons, vehicles and other privileges will be given to police, Levise and Khasadar force.

The DPO said local people will be recruited will be deployed in the tribal district of Khyber district.

He said peace and law and order of the area and the protection of the lives and property of the people were top priorities of police department.

After integrating the Khasadar force and the Levies force into the police, they will be given the same facilities and privileges as being in rest of the province.

Later, DPO also visited sub jail and police station in Landi Kotal and met with local police officers.

