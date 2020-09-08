UrduPoint.com
DRC Declares 20 Candidates Eligible For Recruitment On Deceased Quota

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

DRC declares 20 candidates eligible for recruitment on deceased quota

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The departmental recruitment committee (DRC) declared 20 candidates eligible for recruitment on deceased quota in different departments while 18 others would be summoned for another interview in the next committee meeting.  The Deputy Commissioner and Chairman DRC, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, chaired the meeting on Tuesday that reviewed 5 cases of Local Government, one of Health Department, 2 of Peoples Medical College Hospital, one of Highways Division, one of Wildlife, 2 of Provincial Highways, one of education Works, one of Divisional Forest Office, one of Rural Development, 11 of Irrigation Department, 4 of Secondary Education, 13 of Primary Education and 2 of Revenue department.

The cases sent by Services, General Administration and Coordination Department as per instructions issued by Supreme Court and office of the Chief Secretary were reviewed by the DRC as well for recruitment in deceased quota in different government departments.

  Following the interview and verification, 20 candidates were declared eligible while 18 others would be summoned for another interview in the next meeting of the committee.

The meeting decided to send bio-data of other candidates to the Departmental Recruitment Committee of the concerned district.  Addressing the meeting the DC urged officials of all departments to submit complete bio-data of candidates applying on deceased quota after proper verification. He said that the approval of cases of candidates would be sent to concerned officials so that candidates get their right in due time.

 Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Executive Engineer (ExEn) Highways Nazeer Hussain Memon, ExEn Irrigation Hassan Ali Jalalani, ExEn Nasrat Division Atta Muhammad, officials of other departments and Committee members attended the meeting.

