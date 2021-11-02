DRC Karak settles 86 issues out of 132 received applications

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The District Reconciliation Committee (DRC), Karak district while working on 132 applications, has settled 86 disputes with the consent of parties involved during the current year.

As per details, the DRC Karak received 132 applications during the current year, most of which were related to property, women and domestic issues. The DRC worked out all the applications and settled 86 matters between the parties through mutual consent. 30 applications were sent to the court for further legal action while for the remaining applications different panels were formed.

With the effective role and support of DRC, issues related to property, women, monetary affairs and domestic violence were amicably resolved and some deadly clashes were averted. The DRC Kohat also settled monetary issues between parties and handed over the amount to the righteous party.

DPO Karak while appreciating the role of DRC said all available resources would be utilized to further strengthen this important forum of reconciliation so that people could be provided timely justice and relief.