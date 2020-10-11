DRC makes patch up in husband-wife domestic dispute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) Chaprial, Swat made patch up in a domestic dispute between a husband and wife, said an official news release issued here Sunday.

A domestic dispute between Mst H and her husband Wazirzada was under trial in Peshawar High Court (PHC) Darul Qaza which through a letter on October 3, 2020 directed the DRC Chaprial for the resolution of the problems between parties.

For the resolution of the dispute, the chairman DRC, Rahmat Ali Khan constituted a panel and summoned both parties to DRC Office and long negotiations with the consent of both parties reached on an amicable patch up between them.

Meanwhile, the District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Qasim Ali Khan has paid tributes to the members of the DRC and said that dispute resolution council is part of Pakhtun culture that has further strengthen the traditional Jirga system of Pakhtuns and had played role of the guardian of innocent people.

He said that members of DRC are resolving mutual disputes of people without any remuneration through negotiations and playing role in preventing unpleasant incidents.

The DPO Swat said that DRC has complete legal cover and its impartial and transparent decisions have also been acknowledged by the judiciary. He said that the reconciliatory efforts in public interest for maintenance of peace and protection of humanity are precious assets.