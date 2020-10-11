UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DRC Makes Patch Up In Husband-wife Domestic Dispute

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

DRC makes patch up in husband-wife domestic dispute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) Chaprial, Swat made patch up in a domestic dispute between a husband and wife, said an official news release issued here Sunday.

A domestic dispute between Mst H and her husband Wazirzada was under trial in Peshawar High Court (PHC) Darul Qaza which through a letter on October 3, 2020 directed the DRC Chaprial for the resolution of the problems between parties.

For the resolution of the dispute, the chairman DRC, Rahmat Ali Khan constituted a panel and summoned both parties to DRC Office and long negotiations with the consent of both parties reached on an amicable patch up between them.

Meanwhile, the District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Qasim Ali Khan has paid tributes to the members of the DRC and said that dispute resolution council is part of Pakhtun culture that has further strengthen the traditional Jirga system of Pakhtuns and had played role of the guardian of innocent people.

He said that members of DRC are resolving mutual disputes of people without any remuneration through negotiations and playing role in preventing unpleasant incidents.

The DPO Swat said that DRC has complete legal cover and its impartial and transparent decisions have also been acknowledged by the judiciary. He said that the reconciliatory efforts in public interest for maintenance of peace and protection of humanity are precious assets.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar High Court Police Jirga Swat Wife October Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Customs launches new incentives, facilit ..

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed about outcomes of Departmen ..

46 minutes ago

Tajik Ambassador hails UAE&#039;s support to his c ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah to discuss business cooperation wit ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Tajikista ..

3 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of GCC ministries of justice un ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.