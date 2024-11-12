DRC meets to resolve local disputes in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) was held to peacefully resolve local disputes between residents.

Members of the council including Dr. Waseem Akbar Sheikh listened to the complaints of petitioners and took important steps to address them.

DRC members said the objective of the council was to mediate between parties in various cases and establish peace at the community level.

During this meeting, the council also cooperated with the local police to help resolve several disputes, an effort that has been highly appreciated by the public.

People have attached high expectations to DRC's ongoing efforts, saying it would further promote peace and order in the city besides providing additional support to higher authorities in finding peaceful solutions to various issues.