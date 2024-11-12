Open Menu

DRC Meets To Resolve Local Disputes In Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM

DRC meets to resolve local disputes in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) was held to peacefully resolve local disputes between residents.

Members of the council including Dr. Waseem Akbar Sheikh listened to the complaints of petitioners and took important steps to address them.

DRC members said the objective of the council was to mediate between parties in various cases and establish peace at the community level.

During this meeting, the council also cooperated with the local police to help resolve several disputes, an effort that has been highly appreciated by the public.

People have attached high expectations to DRC's ongoing efforts, saying it would further promote peace and order in the city besides providing additional support to higher authorities in finding peaceful solutions to various issues.

Related Topics

Resolution Police

Recent Stories

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

1 hour ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

6 hours ago
 75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakista ..

75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..

14 hours ago
 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspensi ..

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership

14 hours ago
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrociti ..

PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities

14 hours ago
 German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

14 hours ago
 Standing Committee on interior calls for action on ..

Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..

14 hours ago
 Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages ..

Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam

14 hours ago
 CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen ..

CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming

14 hours ago
 PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate ..

PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan