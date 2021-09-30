UrduPoint.com

DRC Of District Abbottabad Receive 1562 Complaints During Current Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Dispute Resolve Committees (DRC) of district Abbottabad on Thursday has received 1562 complaints during the current year while 41.2 million rupees disputes were resolved peacefully and handed over to the owners.

According to the DRC Abbottabad, the committees of district Abbottabad including Abbottabad, Havelian, Galyat, Sherwan, Lora and Bakot were working hard and providing services to the people of their localities without any expense. This year DRCs received 1562 grievances from people while most of the issues belonged to family matters, property and financial disputes.

DRC Abbottabad 21 member committee comprising civil society, retired armed forces, police, judiciary officials, lawyers and traders those have good reputation was selected after a thorough investigation by a police committee which was constituted by DIG Hazara.

During a short span of time, DRC Abbottabad got the confidence of the masses and resolved a huge number of cases where seven committees comprising three members each on daily basis hear the grievances of the complainants six days a week.

It was disclosed that during the current year the committee peacefully resolved 415 cases 341 cases are under consideration while 432 cases were handed over to the civil courts owing to the complexity of the nature.

