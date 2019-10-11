UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DRC Official Cargo Plane With Eight Aboard Goes Missing

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:59 PM

DRC official cargo plane with eight aboard goes missing

A cargo plane that was providing logistical assistance for a trip by DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has gone missing, the country's Civil Aviation Authority said on Friday

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A cargo plane that was providing logistical assistance for a trip by DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has gone missing, the country's Civil Aviation Authority said on Friday.

It said air traffic controllers lost contact with the Antonov 72 on Thursday, 59 minutes after it took off from the eastern city of Goma.

The plane, carrying four crew and four civilian and military passengers, was "providing logistics" for the president, the authority's director general, Jean Mpunga, said in a statement.

Related Topics

Traffic Goma Congo From

Recent Stories

Aamir shines in Sindh’s victory, while Central P ..

7 minutes ago

Man killed in motorbikes collision in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Dengue teams checking 5000 points daily

9 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Diaz-Canel on Being Elected as ..

29 seconds ago

Nigeria Seeks Russia's Help to Diversify Economy, ..

31 seconds ago

Start of Russia-Assisted NPP Construction in Niger ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.