UrduPoint.com

DRC Recommends 29 Candidates To Be Appointed On Deceased Quota

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:05 PM

The District Recruitment Committee (DRC) on Tuesday scrutinized documents of 29 candidates and recommended their cases for recruitment against deceased quota

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The District Recruitment Committee (DRC) on Tuesday scrutinized documents of 29 candidates and recommended their cases for recruitment against deceased quota.

This decision was made in the District Recruitment Committee meeting held under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Lal Dino Mangi here.

The committee reviewed documents submitted by sons/daughters of the deceased employees of different government departments including education and health and granted approval of 29 eligible candidates to be appointed on deceased quota.

Mukhtiarkar Zohaib Memon and officers of Education, Health and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

