DRC recommends 34 candidates for job under deceased quota

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The District Recruitment Committee (DRC) Sanghar has recommended the Sindh government for appointment of 34 eligible candidates under the deceased quota.

According to handout issued here on Wednesday by district information office, the committee met with Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja in chair and scrutinized documents of intending candidates who applied for different jobs on deceases quota.

The committee declared 34 candidates eligible for jobs and recommended Sindh government for their appointment. Job opportunity on deceased quota was the right of the children of the employees who passed away during their service tenure, the DC maintained and said that they should dispose off their responsibilities with dedication and honesty.