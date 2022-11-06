DRC resolves 136 conflicts in Oct 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) ::Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) has solved 136 conflicts of different natures out of a total 156 during the month of October 2022.

It was informed during a performance review meeting of DRC held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of its Chairman Afsar Khan that besides other members was attended by Secretary Mohammad Rasheed Khan Advocate.

In the meeting, it was told that 136 cases resolved including 53 were domestic conflicts, three were money disputes and 34 were other nature cases. It was said that the members of DRC were working dedicatedly to solve the remaining 20 issues.

Chairman DRC said that resolving the conflicts among two parties in the society would help reduce crime ratio while oppressed persons would get timely justice at their doorsteps. He vowed to continue working with the Swabi Police to resolve family disputes and reconcile the conflicted parties.

He also sought the support of members of civil societies and elders of the area urging them to play their vital role for resolving the conflicts between local people.