DRC resolves 49 disputes in 10 months at Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police have issued the 10-month performance report of the Dispute Resolution Council(DRC), reflecting about 49 disputes as resolved during the period.

According to the police department, the report featured performance since the incumbent District Police Officer(DPO) Waqar Ahmed assumed charge of his office in the district and the period come to about ten months.

The spokesman said DRC was effectively performing its role in resolving disputes amicably and so far it resolved 49 cases while keeping in view Islamic injunctions, moral standards, and prevalent local norms.

He said a small number of cases were pending and efforts were made to resolve them in the shortest possible.

Giving details, he said the forum which comprised 17 members received a total of 52 cases during ten months and three cases were under process after resolving 49 cases in the mutual consensus of the parties.

He was of the view that the DRCs had proved their worth by successfully resolving local disputes and dispensing justice speedily to parties, thus these forums had relieved the overburdened judicial system and police stations, the officer added.

These forums are extending speedy and free-of-cost justice to people and district administration including DPO providing full cooperation about the early resolution of cases.