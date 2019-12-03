UrduPoint.com
DRC Settles 19 Cases In November

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:12 PM

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Chairman Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) Azizullah Khan Tuesday informed that during the month of November 2019, the council received a total of 20 cases out of which 19 cases were amicably resolved one remained unsettled.

He said the cases were of different nature of crimes including murder, attempt to murder, property and money disputes. He said the one unsettled case was three decades old rivalry and DRC was trying to resolve it peacefully.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said DRC had proved their worth by successfully resolving local disputes and dispensing justice speedily to parties adding the forum had relieved the already overburdened judicial system and police stations.

He asked members of the council to continue with same hard work and dedication to ensure peace, brotherhood and peace at local level.

The meeting was attended by Malik Shamsul Wahab, legal expert Asam Jan Advocate, Haji Badshah, Qabilur Rehm and Javed Hussain Advocate.

