DRC Tank Police Resolves 34 Disputes In Seven Months

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DRC Tank police resolves 34 disputes in seven months

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) Tank Police resolved a total of 34 disputes over the last seven months of the current year.

According to the seven-month performance issued by the District Tank Police here on Monday, the council received a total of 36 applications during this period and two were under process after resolving 34 cases of various nature disputes in mutual consensus of the parties.

The police spokesman said the DRC had proved its worth by successfully resolving local disputes and dispensing justice speedily to parties.

He said the remaining cases would be resolved very soon with the mutual consent of the parties.

He said all parties had expressed full confidence in the performance of DRC members and no complaints have been received against any member.

He said the members of the DRC Tank were volunteering their services and all Islamic, legal, ethical and regional customs were taken into account in resolving disputes.

He said the public could submit their applications to the DRC Tank Police with the mutual consent of the parties.

