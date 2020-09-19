UrduPoint.com
DRCs Are Providing Speedy Justice To People: DIG Hazara

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:26 PM

DRCs are providing speedy justice to people: DIG Hazara

:Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Police, Hazara Division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman on Saturday said that Dispute Resolve Committee's (DRC) conference aimed to learn from the experiences of the members during settling the problems

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Police, Hazara Division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman on Saturday said that Dispute Resolve Committee's (DRC) conference aimed to learn from the experiences of the members during settling the problems.

He expressed these views while addressing the first DRCs conference here at Abbottabad.

He further said that all members of the DRCs Hazara region should be presented their issues in order to solve its on permanent basis, members and office bearers should also share their experiences to get help for the resolve of public grievances.

"We would strengthen DRCs keeping in view of the past experience through which we have provided justice to the people in Hazara division at their doorstep," DIG said.

DRCs of the Hazara region are working in a true professional way which has increased the confidence of the masses on the committees, he said and added now people are contacting their respective DRCs to resolve their issues rather than courts or at any other forum.

District Police officers (DPO), Chairman DRCs and Secretaries of all 8 districts, SP Investigation Abbottabad and Additional SP headquarters Abbottabad were attended the conference.

