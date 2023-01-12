DRCs lowering burden on courts by resolving issues amicably: Commissioner

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Aamir Afaq has said the District Reconciliation Committees (DRC) were lowering the burden on courts by resolving different types of cases amicably.

He stated this during his visit to DRC here Thursday. He was warmly welcomed by the officials and members of the DRC and wore him a traditional turban. The DRC members also acknowledged the services of the Commissioner for the district especially during and after the recent flash floods in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said public issues among the people could be resolved easily by sitting together, adding that the courts had lesser burdens in those areas where the DRCs were functioning.

He said that the tradition of resolving problems was still in practice among the tribal people. Most of the cases even of killings and honor are resolved through 'Jirga System' in Khyber Pakhtunkwha, he added.

He said directed the officers of all divisions including South Waziristan to ensure their presence at offices so that the issues of masses could be addressed at maximum level.

He said that it was the visionary policy of the police officers to keep the poor and terror-hit people of D.I.Khan district away from police stations and courts. The Commissioner praised the services of DRC members, saying that they were doing voluntary services to resolve the problems of the people.