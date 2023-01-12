UrduPoint.com

DRCs Lowering Burden On Courts By Resolving Issues Amicably: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DRCs lowering burden on courts by resolving issues amicably: Commissioner

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Aamir Afaq has said the District Reconciliation Committees (DRC) were lowering the burden on courts by resolving different types of cases amicably.

He stated this during his visit to DRC here Thursday. He was warmly welcomed by the officials and members of the DRC and wore him a traditional turban. The DRC members also acknowledged the services of the Commissioner for the district especially during and after the recent flash floods in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said public issues among the people could be resolved easily by sitting together, adding that the courts had lesser burdens in those areas where the DRCs were functioning.

He said that the tradition of resolving problems was still in practice among the tribal people. Most of the cases even of killings and honor are resolved through 'Jirga System' in Khyber Pakhtunkwha, he added.

He said directed the officers of all divisions including South Waziristan to ensure their presence at offices so that the issues of masses could be addressed at maximum level.

He said that it was the visionary policy of the police officers to keep the poor and terror-hit people of D.I.Khan district away from police stations and courts. The Commissioner praised the services of DRC members, saying that they were doing voluntary services to resolve the problems of the people.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Jirga Poor Visit All From

Recent Stories

King of Thailand receives UAE Ambassador

King of Thailand receives UAE Ambassador

4 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghan c ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghan capital

19 minutes ago
 Australia withdraws men's team from ODI series aga ..

Australia withdraws men's team from ODI series against Afghanistan

48 minutes ago
 PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test ..

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

2 hours ago
 President emphasizes to reduce political temperatu ..

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.