DRCs Of Hazara Resolve 1200 Cases During Last Six Months

Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:16 AM

DRCs of Hazara resolve 1200 cases during last six months

More than 1200 public complaints Tuesday were resolved by the Dispute Resolve Committees (DRS) of Hazara during the last six months

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 1200 public complaints Tuesday were resolved by the Dispute Resolve Committees (DRS) of Hazara during the last six months.

This was disclosed in the six months performance report of DRCs Hazara.

To provide speedy justice and resolve the issues of masses on their doorsteps, 18 DRCs of Hazara region received more than1300 complaints during last six months through District Police Officers (DPO) and others where 1200 complaints were resolved with the cooperation of police. The decisions of DRC committee were also accepted by the complainants.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said DRCs had an important role in providing justice to the masses at their doorstep and to resolve the disputes of the people without spending a penny.

He further said after the establishment of the DRCs KP government brought important changes in the committees while the selection of the committee members was also completed after thorough investigation.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman disclosed that in Hazara division thousands of disputes were resolved by the DRCs and it also got appreciation by the masses of the region. Now people prefer to visit DRC for the resolve of a dispute rather than registering a case with police or pleading in the court, the DIG added.

The Deputy Inspector General Police Hazara division also thanked the members of DRC for their commitment and working for the committee without any monitory benefit.

He also assured all the DRCs for their cooperation and said, "we would make DRCs more active to provide speedy justice to people."

