DRCs provided speedy justice to masses: DIG Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Mirvais Niaz on Tuesday said that the people involved with Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Abbottabad are doing a great job for a noble cause.

He expressed these views during his visit to DRC Abbottabad.

He further said that wherever the DRC needs the support of police to resolve the issues of the masses, they would find us with them.

Mirwais Niaz appreciated the efforts of chairman DRC and members and said that DRC's are playing a pivotal role in the policing system.

On the arrival of the DIG, chairman DRC Abbottabad Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana briefed him about the working and issues of the DRC.

Ayaz Saleem Rana said that by resolving the disputes including financial matters, property and family issues, DRC Abbottabad decoded thousands of cases with the help of police and by the mutual consent of both parties.