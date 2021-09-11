DRCs resolve 1,072 cases during last year: CCPO

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan on Saturday said that seven Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) have been achieved a milestone by resolving 1072 disputes during last year.

CCPO In a statement said that DRCs facilitates people residing in provincial metropolitan areas by speedy and inexpensive justice at their doorsteps.

He said that DRCs was established keeping in view of Pakhtun Culture and traditions. He said that DRCs would solve conflicts with a mutual consensus like property disputes, domestic quarrels, clashes, etc.

He said that establishment of DRC was best initiative of community based policing that has been adopted by provincial government for providing inexpensive justice to people.

Abbas Ahsan directed the deputed staff in DRCs to deal with the public in a polite manner and to serve their problems.

He also appreciated the role of judges and elders of the DRCs who are resolving disputes as per aspirations of Pakhtun Culture and traditions.