D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Saleem Marwat, while appreciating the role of the Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs), said the forums were effectively providing relief to citizens through amicable resolution of disputes at local level.

Addressing a meeting with DRC members, the RPO said that the DRCs had proved their worth by successfully resolving local disputes and dispensed speedy justice to parties. "Thus these forums had relieved the overburdened judicial system and police stations", the officer added.

"I sincerely appreciate the members of the DRC and for rendering valuable services towards free public service and they help police maintain peace and order in the society by resolving problems at grassroots level through mutual consensus and cooperation of the parties," the RPO observed.

DRC Secretary Haji Abdul Halim Khan Kasuria, Allah Bakhash Sapal, Malik Ikram Asar Advocate were present.

The DRC secretary, while briefing on the current year's performance, said that the DRC Dera received a total of 527 applications during this period. Out of the total applications received, 453 disputes were resolved through mutual understanding and cooperation.

He further informed that legal action had been taken on 31 petitions, while 43 petitions were under hearing for which various panels had been constituted On the occasion, the RPO said that the DRC members were doing great service to humanity by providing instant relief to people at their doorstep.

However, he said, there was always room for improvement and urged the members to continue with the same hard work and dedication to ensure peace, brotherhood by resolving disputes through dialogue.