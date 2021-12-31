DRCs to be set up in Multan soon: CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Following excellent results of the past, Dispute Resolution Committees (DRCs) will be set up soon in Multan for settling the problems of the citizens amicably out of police stations.

Newly deputed City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider announced this while addressing Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) here.

He informed that the model was quite successful in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa introduced by Late IG Nasir Khan Durrani in the province and it was also practiced when he was posted in Gujranwala.

"We have a model and will follow it. Members of the Chamber, retired judges, doctors, engineers and other people of prominence will be engaged in these committees," he stated.

The 40 percent burden of cases reduces on police wherever the committees' function, the CPO mentioned and informed that SP Cantt Hassan Afzal will be focal person for the issues faced by members of MCCI.

He observed that Multan gives a look of a capital city just like other cities and police will work in it in the same manner.

He urged upon MCCI to initiate some projects for children of police martyrs as it will be a noble cause.

Regarding Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), the CPO maintained that it was first launched in Karachi and was working successfully, adding that only those projects go on functioning which were economically viable.

It is the job of government departments to facilitate public and police are no exception, Haider said and added that an SHO was the centre of extending security to people of area that falls under his police station jurisdiction.

Later, the CPO replied to a volley of questions posed by the industrialists and ensured the resolution of their problems.

Earlier, in his welcome address, MCCI President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain said that business community and police go hand in hand with and enjoyed good relations with police, adding that more unity between chamber of the force was crying need of the hour for improving situation regarding street and other crimes in the city.

He underscored the need of formulating DRCs in collaboration with MCCI and suggested that after these committees are launched, its meeting should be held in chamber.

Dysfunctional CPLC should be made operational at the earliest which was constituted by police with help of MCCI in the past, Khwaja Hussain noted.

He urged that traffic signals should be made functional at different arteries of the city.

The MCCI president asked the CPO to issue entry passes to senior citizens who intend to visit shrines of the saints in Multan on the recommendation of the chamber besides opening up of closed passages for devotees pouring in to pay homage to them.

SSP Investigation Amir Khan Niazi, CTO Jaleel Imran, SP Cantt Hassan Afzal, SP Gulghast Hassan Jahangir and other police officials were present on this occasion.