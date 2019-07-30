Dream of equal development to be materialized: Aslam Iqbal

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal Tuesday said the chief minister believes in serving masses and the dream of equal development and progress across the province will be materialised soon

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reforms are being introduced in Punjab.

He said that VIP culture had been eliminated and the government resources were being utilised for the public only.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had established monarchy in the largest province of the country. The PTI government eradicated the culture of nepotism and now the governmental resources could not be wasted on relatives.

The former rulers committed corruption to the core and the government had complete proofs of their misdeeds and embezzlements. He said that details of past 10 years' corruption would be brought to light.