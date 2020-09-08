(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways,Mian Farrukh Habib said the glorious dream for independent homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent materialised due to the dynamic vision cum leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to APP here, he paid rich tribute to Quaid -e-Azam for his struggle for creation of Pakistan and said,"We are living a free life as an independent nation because of his untiring and courageous leadership".

Highlighting Quaid's struggle, he said that through his political sagacity and statesmanship he brought the divided Muslim leaders together under the banner of All India Muslim League.

"He undertook extensive tours in the country and highlighted the need for a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent".

Mian Farrukh urged the youth to follow life principles and values highlighted by the Father of the nation.He remarked that nation can attain progress and prosperity by following Quaid's motto---"Faith, Unity and Discipline".