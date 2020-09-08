UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dream Of Independent Homeland Materialized Due To Quaid's Dynamic Leadership: Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:14 PM

Dream of independent homeland materialized due to Quaid's dynamic leadership: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways,Mian Farrukh Habib said the glorious dream for independent homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent materialised due to the dynamic vision cum leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways,Mian Farrukh Habib said the glorious dream for independent homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent materialised due to the dynamic vision cum leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to APP here, he paid rich tribute to Quaid -e-Azam for his struggle for creation of Pakistan and said,"We are living a free life as an independent nation because of his untiring and courageous leadership".

Highlighting Quaid's struggle, he said that through his political sagacity and statesmanship he brought the divided Muslim leaders together under the banner of All India Muslim League.

"He undertook extensive tours in the country and highlighted the need for a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent".

Mian Farrukh urged the youth to follow life principles and values highlighted by the Father of the nation.He remarked that nation can attain progress and prosperity by following Quaid's motto---"Faith, Unity and Discipline".

Related Topics

Pakistan India Muhammad Ali Jinnah Tours Progress Muslim All

Recent Stories

Market cap of second market - listed companies ris ..

16 minutes ago

Funds to be released following ADP: KP PA told

1 minute ago

Govt taking all necessary steps for welfare of Peo ..

2 minutes ago

KP public sector asked to follow PPRA rules

2 minutes ago

Halal economy estimated to worth $3.2 trillion by ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea agree on 10 new sectors, developm ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.