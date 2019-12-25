Dream of Independent Pakistan not possible without the acumen of Jinnah: Farogh Naseem

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday said that fulfillment of dream of separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent was not possible to come true without the fortitude and political acumen of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

In a statement issued in connection with the 144th Birth Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said 'We are in a moment in history when hatred against Muslims has reared its ugly head in India.

He said that the same situation was felt by Jinnah when some of the Muslim leaders in the Sub-Continent were vehement in extolling the virtues of a United India whereas Quaid-e-Azam warned the Muslims of India that any 'idea of a United India' would lead to a terrific disaster.

He said that such disaster was now being unfolded in every single state of India and in occupied Kashmir.

It was foresight of the Quaid that has resulted in a secure and peaceful existence for all of us today, Farogh added.

He said that it was a day to thank and pray for the leader who worked tirelessly and fought adamantly, to win a separate homeland, not for any personal benefit but for an independent future of the generations to come.