ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that National Minority Day was very important in the history of Pakistan.

In a tweet, the minister said that the minority community was playing an important role in the development of the motherland.

Without the welfare of minorities, the dream of an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of State of Madina will remain unfulfilled, he remarked.

He said the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was working to make that dream a reality.