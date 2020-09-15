Dream of largest project in history of country materialised today: Usman Buzdar

It was a historic opportunity that Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) and the dream of the largest project in the history of the country was materialised on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :It was a historic opportunity that Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) and the dream of the largest project in the history of the country was materialised on Tuesday.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of RRUDP at Kala Khatai here.

The CM regretted that the past governments made only exhibitory projects. He said the project was envisaged seven years ago, but the past rulers could not start it because the projects aimed at bringing real change in public lives were not their priorities. He said that the River Ravi, which once was a beautiful identity of the historic city of Lahore, had been turned into a filthy nullah, but no one had cared about it.

Similarly, the underground water level had drastically lowered in Lahore, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the government would develop a 46-kilometre-long lake on the bed of River Ravi, adding that it was an environment-friendly project and more than six million trees, being planted there, would considerably reduce environmental pollution.

Along with it, a barrage and wastewater treatment plant would also be installed for water and the rainwater would be stored in the lake, he added.

He said that the lake would not only improve the aqua system of the river but the underground water level would also be recharged, adding that around one billion litres of water of the lake would help recharge underground water table and this would also result in improving the climate.

The CM said that 12 specialised cities would be developed under the RRUDP, spreading over 46 kilometres and 90 per cent locally manufactured material would be used in it. "This project would strengthen the economy besides creating millions of new job opportunities," he added.

This project would be an avant-garde initiative for policymakers of the future, he said and added that an autonomous authority has been set up which would formulate its rules and regulations independently and no one could interfere in it.

Work would be done speedily on this project in the next three years and a new city would be developed, the CM concluded.