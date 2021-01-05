UrduPoint.com
Dream Of "Naya Pakistan" Incomplete Without Women's Participation: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:08 PM

An oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing of the district was held here Tuesday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :An oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing of the district was held here Tuesday.

The newly elected office bearers reiterated full allegiance to the party constitution, unwavering confidence over the party leadership and their resolve to play their pivotal role to make "Naya Pakistan" a better place for women folk.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of the PTI North Punjab while Punjab Minister for social welfare and Bait Ul Mall Syed Yawar Abbass Boukhari attended the ceremony as a chief guest while President PTI women wing North Punjab Shabana Fayyaz, General Secretary Nargis Jabeen, PTI women wing district Attock chapter president Sadaf Naqvi and newly elected female office bearers at district, tehsil and union council levels attended the event.

Syed Yawar Abbass Boukhari congratulated the district governing body on holding such ceremony.

Dream of "Naya Pakistan is not possible without equal and vigorous participation of women", he said.

He said that the incumbent government was striving for the prosperity and development of the society especially womenfolk.

He said that the reorganization of PTI has started a new chapter in the politics of the country as we have laid the foundation for the eradication of heredity from politics.

He said that persistent economic hardship, inflation, unemployment and poverty were the result of looting and money laundering by the two major opposition parties during their long tenure in government.

However, he noted the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would soon overcome such challenges in a better way.

In her address, Shabana Fayyaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to take country forward according to the vision of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and believes in equal participation of women in all fields of life to make Pakistan a peaceful, progressive and prosperous state.

Sadaf Naqvi urged the newly elected office bearers of the district to use their energies to make Insaf Women Wing a pro-active platform of the PTI to generate awareness among women regarding their rights and remain in the frontline to project and promote PM Imran Khan's vision.

