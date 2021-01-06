ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Attock chapter organized a function on Tuesday for oath-taking of newly-elected office bearers of PTI women wing.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait Ul Mall Syed Yawar Abbass Boukhari presided over the ceremony as the chief guest while President PTI women wing North Punjab President Shabana Fayyaz, General Secretary Nargis Jabeen, PTI women wing district Attock chapter president Sadaf Naqvi and newly elected female office bearers at the district, tehsil and union council levels attended the event in large numbers.

In his address, Syed Yawar Abbass Boukhari said that district governing body deserved congratulations on holding the the ceremony. Dream of Naya Pakistan could be materialized with equal and vigorous participation of women, he said and added present government was striving for the prosperity and development of the society especially womenfolk.

He said that the reorganization of PTI has started a new chapter in the politics of the country as we have laid the foundation for the eradication of heredity from politics.

He said that persistent economic hardship, inflation, unemployment and poverty facing Pakistan were the result of looting and money laundering by the two major opposition parties during their long tenure in government. However, he noted the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would be able to meet the daunting challenges.

In her address, President PTI women wing North Punjab President Shabana Fayyaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to take country ahead in line with the vision of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and believes in equal participation of women in all fields of life to make Pakistan a peaceful, progressive and prosperous state.

In her address, PTI women wing district Attock chapter president Sadaf Naqvi urged the newly elected office bearers of district to use their energies to make Insaf Women Wing a pro-active platform of the PTI to generate awareness among women regarding their rights and remain in the frontline to project and promote Chairman of the party Imran Khan's vision.