UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dream Of "Naya Pakistan" To Be Materialized With Women's Participation: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Dream of

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Attock chapter organized a function on Tuesday for oath-taking of newly-elected office bearers of PTI women wing.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait Ul Mall Syed Yawar Abbass Boukhari presided over the ceremony as the chief guest while President PTI women wing North Punjab President Shabana Fayyaz, General Secretary Nargis Jabeen, PTI women wing district Attock chapter president Sadaf Naqvi and newly elected female office bearers at the district, tehsil and union council levels attended the event in large numbers.

In his address, Syed Yawar Abbass Boukhari said that district governing body deserved congratulations on holding the the ceremony. Dream of Naya Pakistan could be materialized with equal and vigorous participation of women, he said and added present government was striving for the prosperity and development of the society especially womenfolk.

He said that the reorganization of PTI has started a new chapter in the politics of the country as we have laid the foundation for the eradication of heredity from politics.

He said that persistent economic hardship, inflation, unemployment and poverty facing Pakistan were the result of looting and money laundering by the two major opposition parties during their long tenure in government. However, he noted the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would be able to meet the daunting challenges.

In her address, President PTI women wing North Punjab President Shabana Fayyaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to take country ahead in line with the vision of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and believes in equal participation of women in all fields of life to make Pakistan a peaceful, progressive and prosperous state.

In her address, PTI women wing district Attock chapter president Sadaf Naqvi urged the newly elected office bearers of district to use their energies to make Insaf Women Wing a pro-active platform of the PTI to generate awareness among women regarding their rights and remain in the frontline to project and promote Chairman of the party Imran Khan's vision.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Naya Pakistan Attock Nargis Money Women Event All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood are likel ..

41 seconds ago

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

21 minutes ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

22 minutes ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

25 minutes ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

30 minutes ago

Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.