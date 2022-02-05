UrduPoint.com

Dream Of Peaceful Subcontinent Incomplete Without Resolving Kashmir Issue: Dr Yasmin

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Dream of peaceful subcontinent incomplete without resolving Kashmir issue: Dr Yasmin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Yasmeen Rashid Saturday said the dream of a peaceful subcontinent would always be unfulfilled without resolving the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the participants of a walk held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day here at the Holy Family Hospital (HFH), she said that peace in South Asia was impossible without giving the right of freedom to the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Dr Yasmin said India had set a precedent of brutality by firing on unarmed Kashmiris and urged the international community to take notice of the oppression of peaceful Muslims in occupied Kashmir.

She said that the Modi government" s hands were stained with the blood of defenceless Kashmiris while the hearts of Pakistani people beat with Kashmiris.

The minister lauded the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue at World forums and added that Kashmiris would be liberated from the Indian illegal occupation soon.

During her visit to HFH, the Minister expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities and sanitation arrangements there.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise by distributing New Pakistan National Health Card to all families of Punjab while government hospitals were being upgraded to provide the best kind of health care facilities to the province's residents.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Dr Omar briefed the Minister about the facilities provided to the patients at the hospital.

The minister also visited New Pakistan National Health Card Counter and reviewed the arrangements.

