Dredger 'BHD Ali' Gets Operational After 7 Years: Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:27 PM

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that dredger "BHD Ali" has been made operational and an inquiry was also sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to find out why it took so long and what previous managements were up to

In a tweet, the minister said that for the record, dredger "BHD Ali" was out of operation for 7 years, adding that 2.5 plus was spent on parts.

"Expect big announcements from Ministry of Maritime Affairs in the coming weeks", he said.

