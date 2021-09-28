Dredger 'BHD Ali' gets operational after 7 years: Ali Zaidi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that dredger "BHD Ali" has been made operational and an inquiry was also sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to find out why it took so long and what previous managements were up to.

In a tweet, the minister said that for the record, dredger "BHD Ali" was out of operation for 7 years, adding that 2.5 plus was spent on parts.

"Expect big announcements from Ministry of Maritime Affairs in the coming weeks", he said.