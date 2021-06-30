UrduPoint.com
Dredging Work Of Nullah Lai Almost Completed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:54 PM

Dredging work of Nullah Lai almost completed

Work on de-silting and dredging of the Nullah Lai, has been almost completed to prevent flooding during the upcoming monsoon season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Work on de-silting and dredging of the Nullah Lai, has been almost completed to prevent flooding during the upcoming monsoon season.

Chairman, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Tariq Murtaza on Wednesday estimated that around 80 per cent the dredging and de-silting work on the Nullah Lai has been completed so far.

Talking to APP, the Chairman said work of cleanliness was in progress, adding that solid waste was being lifted with the help of heavy machinery and being dumped out of city.

He informed that government had provided Rs 30 million to WASA for the cleanliness of Nullah Lai in 2021.

He urged people residing besides the Lai and adjoining areas not to throw filth and garbage in the Nullah that was main cause of blockage and flood devastation.

