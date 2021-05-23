Dredging work of Nullah Lai starts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :On the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai has been started and monitoring teams have been formed.

The Director Local Government and Community Development Amna Rafique who led the monitoring team, along with WASA officials, inspected the cleaning work of Nullah Lai on Gawalmandi. Earlier, while briefing Commissioner Rawalpindi on the cleaning of Nullah Lai, Managing Director WASA said that the Punjab government has given a grant of Rs 3o million to WASA Rawalpindi this financial year.

WASA Rawalpindi will work to clean the drain from Katarian, Murree Road and adjoining areas. The obstacles in the flow of water under and around the bridges will be removed. The silt and solid waste dumps in Nullah Lai will also be lifted by the heavy machinery.

MD Wasa said that the cleaning work of Nulla Lai will be completed before the start of monsoon. He further said that WASA Rawalpindi has finalized the monsoon 2021 plan like every year which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Lai as well as inspection of WASA machinery and possible floods.

While the machinery used in the monsoon including 6 suction machines, 5 jetting machines, 28 de-watering sets and 24 water bowers. All the machinery is in working condition. The cleaning of small and big drains and nullahs of the city will be completed by the Municipal Corporation and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC).

The Commissioner Rawalpindi while instructing the concerned authorities said that the work of cleaning the drains should be completed on time, so that the city of Rawalpindi can be saved from floods devastation. Negligence will not be tolerated on the quality of work, he added.

Chairman WASA Tariq Murtaza appealed the residents along Nullah Lai to avoid throwing and dumping solid waste into Nullah Lai because it creates hindrances to the flow of Nullah which results in flooding during monsoon season. However he made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who are practicing this illegal activity.