Dreshak Condoles Demise Of Hafiz Salman Butt

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Dreshak condoles demise of Hafiz Salman Butt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Dreshak on Friday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader and senior politician Hafiz Salman Butt.

In his condolence message, the provincial minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the heirs and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The provincial minister said that Hafiz Salman would always be rememberedas an ideological and courageous politician. His political and religiousservices would always be remembered.

