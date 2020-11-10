UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dress Code In University Aims To Minimize Burden On Poor Parents: KP Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Dress code in university aims to minimize burden on poor parents: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday appreciated Hazara University Mansehra for maintaining financial discipline besides savings under salaries and pension heads. He said that financial disciplines are compulsory for all public universities.

Chairing 16th Senate Meeting of Hazara University at Governor House, the governor said decision regarding dress code for faculty and students in the public sector universities was aimed at maintaining social check and overcome expenditures on poor parents of the students.

The governor also lauded establishment of External Exam board in Hazara University and said that deployment of staff for paper checking on permanent basis should be avoided to ensure maintain merit and transparency in paper's checking.

On the occasion, Hazara University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Jameel Ahmed briefed the participants on overall performance of the university, future projects including establishment of Tourism Hub, Campus Management System, Centralized Research Lab and Annual Budget.

The meeting approved purchase of land for establishment of pheasantry in the premises of the varsity and also gave approval for budgets 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The meeting besides other members of the senate attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Mohammad Idrees, Additional Finance Secretary Safeer Ahmed.

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Poor Budget Hub Hazara University Mansehra All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

12 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

15 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

30 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Al Medina Village’ in Niger

30 minutes ago

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.