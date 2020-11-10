Dress code in university aims to minimize burden on poor parents: KP Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday appreciated Hazara University Mansehra for maintaining financial discipline besides savings under salaries and pension heads. He said that financial disciplines are compulsory for all public universities.

Chairing 16th Senate Meeting of Hazara University at Governor House, the governor said decision regarding dress code for faculty and students in the public sector universities was aimed at maintaining social check and overcome expenditures on poor parents of the students.

The governor also lauded establishment of External Exam board in Hazara University and said that deployment of staff for paper checking on permanent basis should be avoided to ensure maintain merit and transparency in paper's checking.

On the occasion, Hazara University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Jameel Ahmed briefed the participants on overall performance of the university, future projects including establishment of Tourism Hub, Campus Management System, Centralized Research Lab and Annual Budget.

The meeting approved purchase of land for establishment of pheasantry in the premises of the varsity and also gave approval for budgets 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The meeting besides other members of the senate attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Mohammad Idrees, Additional Finance Secretary Safeer Ahmed.