Open Menu

DRF Celebrates 'Seven Years Of Resilient Voices In The Media'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

DRF celebrates 'Seven Years of Resilient Voices in the Media'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) held a conference titled 'Celebrating Resilient Voices in the Media' at a local hotel here late Friday.

According to a press release received, the conference was marked as a celebratory event of DRF's work and achievements with women journalists in the country, particularly through its Network of Women Journalists for Digital Rights (NWJDR).

The conference brought together journalists, civil society, government representatives, and other stakeholders to discuss the state of media and the challenges that women journalists face in the country and celebrate their achievements despite the difficult circumstances they face working in the field.

The conference had an exciting line-up of three panels to delve into DRF's engagement with the journalist community in Pakistan and showcased an art exhibition of hand-drawn illustrations from DRF's magazine, Digital 50.50.

Talking to APP scribe Programme Manager Research at the DRF Zainab Durrani said that today's topic of the event is directly related to our day-to-day works and projects which we are doing for and along with the journalists.

Zainab Durrani while giving the details of the conference said that there were three panels of discussion to highlight the work and performances of the DRF to date.

She said they had so far published 135 articles with illustration/artwork in their magazine 'Digital 50.50' which defines the idea behind their stories.

The contributor Umaima Khalida was part of the first panel of discussion while other amazing journalists Fouzia Yazdani and Unsia Benazir Shah moderated the second panel of discussion.

Zainab Durrani while moderating the last panel highlighted the challenges faced by journalists in online spaces and told about its remedies added that there is also an online helpline 'Kawish' to resolve their issues and complaints.

At last, the Executive Director (ED) Nighat Dad also joined the event online and thanked the participants for attending the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Civil Society Hotel Women Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

China to step up geothermal energy development in ..

China to step up geothermal energy development in clean heating push

1 hour ago
 JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum ..

JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum price hike

2 hours ago
 Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

2 hours ago
 DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to dr ..

DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to drive digital transformation

2 hours ago
 After crackdown, gold marek to reopen today

After crackdown, gold marek to reopen today

2 hours ago
 UN scales up support for disaster relief

UN scales up support for disaster relief

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 p ..

Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 per litre yet again

13 hours ago
 3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest ad ..

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest advancements and research findin ..

14 hours ago
 Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as U ..

Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as UK govt vows action

14 hours ago
 HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC offi ..

HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC office for outstanding dues

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan