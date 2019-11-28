UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DRF To Organize National Conference On Privacy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:28 PM

DRF to organize National Conference on Privacy

Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) would organize annual National Conference on Privacy to be held on Saturday (December 7), a press release issued here said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) would organize annual National Conference on Privacy to be held on Saturday (December 7), a press release issued here said on Thursday.

This year's theme revolves around emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, algorithms and monitoring systems which would soon inform the digital landscape in Pakistan.

The issue of automated decision-making in the context of sentencing raises issues of ethics, bias and discrimination would be highlighted .

The purpose of the debate would also generate an informed discussion about the use of algorithms and their social application.

Related Topics

Pakistan December

Recent Stories

More Chinese investors eyeing Dubai’s warehousin ..

23 seconds ago

Two Ballistic Missiles Fired by North Korea Flew 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad held in Sukkur

16 minutes ago

Kane wants to build 'strong relationship' with Mou ..

16 minutes ago

Death Toll From Measles in Samoa Nears 40 - Govern ..

16 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.