DRF to organize National Conference on Privacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) would organize annual National Conference on Privacy to be held on Saturday (December 7), a press release issued here said on Thursday.

This year's theme revolves around emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, algorithms and monitoring systems which would soon inform the digital landscape in Pakistan.

The issue of automated decision-making in the context of sentencing raises issues of ethics, bias and discrimination would be highlighted .

The purpose of the debate would also generate an informed discussion about the use of algorithms and their social application.