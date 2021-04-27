UrduPoint.com
Dr.Faisal Sultan Warns Of Complete Lockdown If Violation Of Coronavirus SOPs Continue

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:47 PM

Dr.Faisal Sultan warns of complete lockdown if violation of Coronavirus SOPs continue

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Affairs says separate details are coming from NCOC that there is huge pressure on healthcare sector.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan warned that complete lockdown would be imposed in the areas where COVID-19 SOPs were being violated.

Faisal Sultan said that Pakistan Army was deployed across the country to assist the civil administration to implement Coronavirus SOPs. He said separate details were there coming from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) which indicate huge pressure on healthcare sector in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The PM Aide said that they were working on capacity improvement of the health sectors and imports were also under consideration. He said that engineers were also monitoring steel oxygen plants.

He said lockdown was imposed in Mardan after increase in Coronavirus cases there. He further stated that guidline to use oxygen cylinders would also be made by the NCOC.

