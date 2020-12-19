Dr.Firdous holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan held an open Kutchery at her political Dera in village Koobey Chak here on Saturday.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan listened public problems and complaints sympathetically.

She issued orders on various applications for early relief, compliance and redressal of grievances of the people.