Dried fruit sale rises despite high prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) With the start of cold weather, the sale of dried fruit (nuts) has increased despite their high prices, particularly almonds and peanuts.

During upcoming winter season, intake of dried fruit including dates, walnuts, cashews and pistachios increases, but almonds and peanuts remain the most favourite. Peanuts are available in the market for Rs 440 to Rs480, almonds for Rs 740 to Rs780, walnuts for Rs 600, pistachios for Rs2400, raisin for Rs680 to Rs800, cashews for Rs2300 to Rs2,900 and pine nuts (chilgoza) for Rs5,400 per kilogram.

Customers complain of high prices of nuts, which they say are beyond the purchasing power of the salaried class.

Khaleel Ahmed, who was shopping at Liaqat Market on Sunday, said the price of peanuts was less among all dried fruits, but it had also registered an increase of Rs50 to Rs70 per kg from the last year.

According to Muhammad Usman, who deals in dried fruit, they import them from neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran, besides Gilgit, Chitral and Quetta at high prices. Asad Khan, a buyer, said he was fond of figs due to their healthy effects on the digestive system. Moreover, eating figs is a Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), he said, adding that he had to purchase dried fruit at exorbitant prices because his children loved them.