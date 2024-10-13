Open Menu

Dried Fruit Sale Rises Despite High Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Dried fruit sale rises despite high prices

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) With the start of cold weather, the sale of dried fruit (nuts) has increased despite their high prices, particularly almonds and peanuts.

During upcoming winter season, intake of dried fruit including dates, walnuts, cashews and pistachios increases, but almonds and peanuts remain the most favourite. Peanuts are available in the market for Rs 440 to Rs480, almonds for Rs 740 to Rs780, walnuts for Rs 600, pistachios for Rs2400, raisin for Rs680 to Rs800, cashews for Rs2300 to Rs2,900 and pine nuts (chilgoza) for Rs5,400 per kilogram.

Customers complain of high prices of nuts, which they say are beyond the purchasing power of the salaried class.

Khaleel Ahmed, who was shopping at Liaqat Market on Sunday, said the price of peanuts was less among all dried fruits, but it had also registered an increase of Rs50 to Rs70 per kg from the last year.

According to Muhammad Usman, who deals in dried fruit, they import them from neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran, besides Gilgit, Chitral and Quetta at high prices. Asad Khan, a buyer, said he was fond of figs due to their healthy effects on the digestive system. Moreover, eating figs is a Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), he said, adding that he had to purchase dried fruit at exorbitant prices because his children loved them.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Weather Quetta Import Iran Sale Gilgit Baltistan Price Chitral Sunday Market All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

15 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

16 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

16 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

17 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

24 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan