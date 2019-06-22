Drink plenty of water to beat heat

(@FahadShabbir)

Stay cool in summer and drink plenty of water as the temperature is rising

Medical practitioner Dr Muhammad Sheikh Naseem while talking to APP said that taking precautionary measures to beat the heat is essential.

He said drink plenty of water even if you do not feel thirsty.

Your body needs water to keep cool.

To cover the head while going outside or working in the open places.

The summer season is on its peak, he said heat stricken patients had increased with rising temperature.

Cases of soar throat, tonsils are being witnessed because of using cold water who are visiting hospitals.

He advised to use watermelon, juices and cold drinks to avoid the heat.

Be calm, take proper rest and protect yourself from scorching heat, he added.

According to metrological department, Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Kalat, Makran, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather is expected else where in the country.