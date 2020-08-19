Drinking soft drinks could increase risk of premature death, study suggests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :People with regular consumption of soft drinks have a higher risk of premature death, revealed a new study.

Researchers have found that drinking just two soft drinks a day, whether they contain sugar or artificial sweeteners, could increase the risk of premature death, new research suggests, reported by Radio.

The study was done in the European countries and it was found that compared with participants who drank less than one glass of sugar-sweetened or artificially sweetened soft drinks per month, participants who drank two or more glasses of these drinks per day had a higher risk of all-cause mortality.

The study included data from more than 450,000 people with an average follow-up period of more than 16 years.

In addition, consumption of two or more glasses of artificially sweetened soft drinks per day was found to be positively associated with deaths from circulatory diseases, and consumption of one or more glasses of sugar-sweetened soft drinks per day was found to be positively associated with deaths from digestive diseases.