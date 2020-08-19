UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drinking Soft Drinks Could Increase Risk Of Premature Death, Study Suggests

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

Drinking soft drinks could increase risk of premature death, study suggests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :People with regular consumption of soft drinks have a higher risk of premature death, revealed a new study.

Researchers have found that drinking just two soft drinks a day, whether they contain sugar or artificial sweeteners, could increase the risk of premature death, new research suggests, reported by Radio.

The study was done in the European countries and it was found that compared with participants who drank less than one glass of sugar-sweetened or artificially sweetened soft drinks per month, participants who drank two or more glasses of these drinks per day had a higher risk of all-cause mortality.

 The study included data from more than 450,000 people with an average follow-up period of more than 16 years.

In addition, consumption of two or more glasses of artificially sweetened soft drinks per day was found to be positively associated with deaths from circulatory diseases, and consumption of one or more glasses of sugar-sweetened soft drinks per day was found to be positively associated with deaths from digestive diseases.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

8 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

1 hour ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist blast in Mogadishu

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFCâ€™s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.