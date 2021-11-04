UrduPoint.com

Drinking Water Facility Provided On Ombudsman Order

On the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department provided clean drinking water facility to the residents of suburban area of Chak No 346-GB Nounarian in Toba Tek Singh

The area people had approached the office of Ombudsman Punjab with the complaint that the local government department completed a water supply scheme in seven villages in 2016-17, but their area, comprising 20 houses, was not included in the scheme.

The Ombudsman directed the secretary to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the applicants.

The housing department provided a water supply line to the area in compliance of the orders.

The applicants expressed their gratitude to the Ombudsman Punjab for redress of their complaint.

