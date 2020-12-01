Drinking water project to facilitate locals of Orghuch village

The provincial government has completed a drinking water project worth Rs 8.201 million that will benefit over 3000 people of remote Orghoch village of Upper Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The provincial government has completed a drinking water project worth Rs 8.201 million that will benefit over 3000 people of remote Orghoch village of Upper Chitral.

Built by the Department of Public Health Engineering, the project has capacity of 30,000 gallon tank that will provide clean drinking water to the people who were totally deprived of potable water facility and fled the area for not having the essential facility.

The project was inaugurated by Wazirzada Kalash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Minority Affairs, who assured the people of the area that the present government was sincere and serious in resolving their issues.

Farid-ul-Haq, a resident of Orgoch, said that women here were forced to fetch water from rivers in pots from much distant places, but still due to this contaminated water most of the children were suffering from stomach and other ailments.

He said now drinking water has been provided to us for which we are very happy and thankful to the provincial government.

And Abdul Haq, another resident of Ghoch, said there was a severe shortage of drinking water but now the Public Health Engineering department has built a tank which will resolve our problem to a great extent. He demanded the drinking water on a regular basis saying the source of this water was from their irrigation stream which was insufficient to fill the tank on routine basis.

He said in the past, work started to bring water through a four-inch pipe for Orghoch, but the project failed and the 400 pipes were uprooted. However with personal interest of the Wazirzada, the much needed project was completed and a sigh of relief was provided to the locals.