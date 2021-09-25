Drinking water unfit for human consumption in Chilas: EPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Almost 100% of the drinking water supplied in Chilas is unfit for human consumption due to the presence of bacterial contamination, revealed a report of Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Almost 100% of the drinking water supplied in Chilas is unfit for human consumption due to the presence of bacterial contamination, revealed a report of Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The report is based on laboratory analysis of 10 water samples collected from the water sources from different parts of Chilas.

The report reveals that the water source is unprotected and ill-designed. "The pipe network is cracked and leaked and is open runs through the road side drains and sewers making it highly vulnerable to contamination."EPA report declares that the highly contaminated water of Chilas poses threat to the people of the city.