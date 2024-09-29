Open Menu

Drip Irrigation System Installed At Cholistan University

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Drip irrigation system installed at Cholistan University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The scientists of Climate, Energy and Water Research Institute have installed drip irrigation system at Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur.

A team of senior scientists including Eng. Zafar islam and Eng. Shahid Khalil installed drip irrigation system at Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur.

The Climate, Energy and Water Research Institute, PARC Islamabad played important role in installation of drip irrigation system at the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, the scientists said that modern technologies had become need of hour. They said that the world had been going to replacing latest technologies with old methods of irrigation. They added that drip irrigation system used to irrigate standing crops or provide water in a better way.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Water Bahawalpur Cholistan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

20 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

21 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

21 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

21 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

21 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

21 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

1 day ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan