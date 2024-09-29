Drip irrigation system installed at Cholistan University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The scientists of Climate, Energy and Water Research Institute have installed drip irrigation system at Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur.

A team of senior scientists including Eng. Zafar islam and Eng. Shahid Khalil installed drip irrigation system at Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur.

The Climate, Energy and Water Research Institute, PARC Islamabad played important role in installation of drip irrigation system at the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, the scientists said that modern technologies had become need of hour. They said that the world had been going to replacing latest technologies with old methods of irrigation. They added that drip irrigation system used to irrigate standing crops or provide water in a better way.