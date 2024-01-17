Drip Irrigation vital to conserve water, get higher yield

The Punjab Agriculture Department is actively encouraging farmers to embrace modern irrigation systems in order to address water scarcity issues and boost crop yields

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department is actively encouraging farmers to embrace modern irrigation systems in order to address water scarcity issues and boost crop yields.

According to agriculture department officials, the department’s focus is on promotion of modern means of irrigation especially involving drip irrigation in tunnels, aiming to not only conserve water but also enhance crop quality and increase farmers' income.

The officials shared the advantages of adopting this modern irrigation system, highlighting the scientifically based irrigation schedules vital to address the moisture requirements of crops.

Farmers are advised to implement regular flushing of the drip irrigation lines, either weekly or bi-weekly, to prevent clogging. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of wrapping and storing the drip lines after harvesting to protect them from pests.

To monitor soil moisture levels effectively, They recommended the use of Moisture Meters and stressed the significance of providing water according to the specific needs of the crops.

For further information on crop irrigation, the officials encouraged farmers to reach out to the Irrigation Department. It is vital for sustainable farming, they concluded.