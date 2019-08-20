UrduPoint.com
Drive Afoot To Acquaint Informal Sector Workers About Minimum Wages

Tue 20th August 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will launch an awareness campaign for educating informal sector's skilled, semi-skilled, unskilled and juvenile workers about their fixed minimum daily wages.

The ICT administration, in a notification issued by Director Industries and Labour, has set minimum daily remuneration (for eight working hours) of Rs 990, Rs770 and Rs 675 for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers, respectively.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner ICT Hamza Shafqaat said the departments concerned lacked complete data of informal workers, employed in commercial establishment of the federal capital, which prompted the need to regularize informal employment sector.

He underlined the need to bring informal employment sector into Federal board of Revenue taxation system, besides registering them with the capital's labour departments. The move would simultaneously help build their complete database and ensure their rights protection, he added.

Since the registration of informal workforce was minimal at present, the administration has decided to reach out every informal employee, whether working in a workshop, restaurant or service station, for sensitizing them about their salary status, he said.

About the implementation of orders in industrial sector, he said the Director Industries and Labour had constituted 5 inspection teams to ensure provision of fixed wages to the industrial workers.

He said the teams would not only carry out the inspection but also educate the workers and entities about the fixed salary of labours.

To a query, he said five teams were more than enough as 95 per cent industries were located in Sector I-9 only.

Hamza said the administration had addressed around 35,000 complaints of labourers, received through social media and Prime Minister Delivery Unit, during the last year.

Previously, Ehsaas Labour Welfare and Social protection Group has recommended the registration of informal workers with Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) in a bid to give them pension, social security and welfare packages.

Under the initiative, taken as the part of 'Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas Programme', the government was planning to carry out a survey to develop a complete and accurate database of the informal labour sector.

The 'Programme' was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan during the first year of his government for poverty alleviation and socio-economic well-being of working class sector.

It may be mentioned that around 0.38 million workers are only registered with EOBI.

