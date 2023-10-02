Open Menu

Drive Against Adulteration In Food, Milk Planned: Secretary

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Drive against adulteration in food, milk planned: Secretary

The Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned a comprehensive drive against adulteration in edible commodities, especially milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :The Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned a comprehensive drive against adulteration in edible commodities, especially milk.

Zariful Maani, Secretary Food said that a comprehensive drive was planned utilizing geo-tagging to ensure the quality of milk and other food items.

After a series of consultative meetings involving stakeholders and officials, the Secretary of Food has issued directives to prioritize food, especially milk.

The Secretary, along with the Director General and all officers, will actively engage in the field to ensure transparent quality checks.

Altaf Hussain, Director of Operations, along with mobile lab testing experts, provided a briefing to the Secretary and conducted real-time tests on milk and water, covering fresh milk (chemical and composition checks) and processed milk (composition check), as well as water tests. An overall briefing on the mobile test laboratory was also conducted.

The Secretary of Food gave on-the-spot instructions to the mobile test laboratory, including displaying a standard chart showcasing the composition of milk, water, and other food items for public awareness, conducting daily visits to markets, and making efforts to halt adulteration while taking strict actions against violators.

The Secretary emphasized the importance of not discriminating and maintaining a polite and professional demeanour during field activities to avoid discouraging businesses.

Additionally, he proposed introducing a "ranking" system where businessmen will be ranked based on quality, and those with a good image will be publicized to encourage clean business practices.

He sternly warned against any unwarranted victimization of vendors or businesses, stressing that prompt and strict actions would be taken against officials involved.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Water Mobile Market All

Recent Stories

Asian Games: Pakistan hockey team falls to Japan

Asian Games: Pakistan hockey team falls to Japan

3 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ali, Zhang discuss issues of mutual inter ..

Muhammad Ali, Zhang discuss issues of mutual interest

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches &#039;Bu ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches &#039;Business in Dubai&#039; platform

31 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League and MBME Group sign a partnership a ..

UAE Pro League and MBME Group sign a partnership agreement

31 minutes ago
 HFZA takes part in ADIPEC 2023

HFZA takes part in ADIPEC 2023

32 minutes ago
 Corporates in region increasingly keen to adopt su ..

Corporates in region increasingly keen to adopt sustainable solutions: AVEVA VP ..

47 minutes ago
HEC announces Commonwealth Scholarships for Master ..

HEC announces Commonwealth Scholarships for Masters, PhD for years 2023-24

53 minutes ago
 Empowering women through skills APWA main objectiv ..

Empowering women through skills APWA main objective: Begum Farrukh Mukhtar

53 minutes ago
 27 people hospitalized after consuming poisonous f ..

27 people hospitalized after consuming poisonous food

53 minutes ago
 CS pays surprise visit to Sialkot, reviews various ..

CS pays surprise visit to Sialkot, reviews various projects

55 minutes ago
 Maximum healthcare facilities provides to people o ..

Maximum healthcare facilities provides to people of remote areas: DC

55 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits shrine of Hazrat Abu Ayub Ans ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan