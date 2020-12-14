UrduPoint.com
Drive Against Aerial Firing Continues In Second Month

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :During two months-long drive against celebratory firing, the Hazara police Monday registered 195 cases against 238 people for violating the aerial firing ban in the division.

On the directives of Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Hazara division, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman, the police started a massive drive against the aerial firing in all eight districts of the region.

Although, the police arrested many people and registered cases against them, but violation is continued and two people during the last two weeks lost their lives in marriage ceremonies and many other sustained injuries.

The DIG in his message said that celebratory firing was a crime and no body would be allowed to play with the lives of innocent people. The police were taking strict action against the violators, he added.

He further said that to restrict the increasing number of death tolls and injuries owing to celebratory firing during the marriage ceremonies and other celebrations, the police launched a drive in all districts of the region.

Earlier, during the drive, the police arrested 120 violators of the ban, registered 103 cases against them and also seized weapons and ammunition of different calibers including 6 Rifles, 4 Repeaters, 23 Pistols, 1 Kalashnikov, 296 rounds of different calibers and explosive.

The DIG ordered DPOs to further enhance the speed of the campaign against the violators of aerial firing and save the lives of innocent people.

He also directed to take immediate action against the sellers and purchasers of illegal ammunition and explosives particularly used in aerial firing and celebrations.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman appealed all stakeholders of the society to take part in the drive , inform police about aerial firing, sale and purchase of illegal weapons, ammunition, explosives.

