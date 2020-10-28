UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drive Against Banned Plastic Bags Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 06:41 PM

Drive against banned plastic bags launched

Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Additional Director General Waqar Hussain Phulpoto Wednesday carried out a drive in whole sale shops selling plastic shopping bags in different areas of the district

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Additional Director General Waqar Hussain Phulpoto Wednesday carried out a drive in whole sale shops selling plastic shopping bags in different areas of the district According to a handout issued here on the directives of Adviser Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Director General EPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal raids were carried out in different parts of the city.

On the occasion, notices were issued for not to waste material away from the hospital despite the availability of incinerator in hospital ADG directed to use the incinerator in full capacity.

Despite a ban in Naushahro Feroze plastic bags were being supplied in different areas of the Town during the raid on different shops a huge quantity of plastic bags had been confiscated.He said that action would be taken against the violators under the Act of 2014.

Related Topics

Sindh Sale From

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

50 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

52 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

57 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan rejects illegal amendments in IIOJK's lan ..

56 seconds ago

Minister visits Sahulat Bazaaar

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.